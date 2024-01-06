Noida Shuts Schools up to Class 8 Until January 14 Due to Cold Weather

In response to the ongoing dense fog and cold weather conditions, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration issued an order on Saturday, directing all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to declare holidays for students up to Class 8 until January 14. The directive, issued by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, is applicable to all schools recognized by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other educational boards.

In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the board (CBSE/ICSE IB, UP Board and others) affiliated schools (from Class nursery to 8) running in the district Gautam Buddh Nagar, will observe holiday till January 14, it stated. The order should be strictly followed, Panwar added.

Simultaneously, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh has announced adjusted timings for Classes 9-12, which will be from 10 am to 3 pm during this period. The decision comes in light of the prevailing cold weather conditions, with minimum temperatures in certain areas of western Uttar Pradesh dropping to single-digit figures. On Saturday, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, and the forecast indicates that it will fluctuate between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave and fog warning for western Uttar Pradesh, encompassing Gautam Buddh Nagar. According to a sub-divisional warning by the IMD, cold wave conditions, coupled with fog, are anticipated for Saturday and Sunday. Subsequently, the forecast includes the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, squall, and fog on Tuesday.