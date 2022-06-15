Noida: Two cattle smugglers held in encounter

New Delhi, June 15 Two cattle smugglers were arrested in an encounter with the Noida Police on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The accused were identified as Zeeshan and Md Esha, both residents of Almora, Uttar Pradesh.

Furnishing details, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Elamaran G said the encounter broke out around 8 a.m. in the morning at a dumping ground in Sector 68, Noida.

"When the police was checking their vehicle, the alleged persons opened fire at the police party. After this, the cops retaliated and fired bullets at them," the official said.

In the crossing firing, both the miscreants received bullet injuries and were immediately shifted to a local hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

The two alleged cow smugglers were also accompanied by four of their associates who fled from the spot after seeing the police party.

"Multiple raids are being conducted to nab them at earliest," the official added.

