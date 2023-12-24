'Non-standard medicines': Vigilance Secy writes to Delhi Health Secy to seize all drugs from hospitals

New Delhi, Dec 24 Delhi Vigilance Secretary on Sunday wrote to Health Secretary asking him to remove all the 'non-standard medicines' from the stock of the hospitals.

In his letter to the Delhi Health Secretary, the Vigilance Secretary referred to various lab reports submitted by Delhi Drugs Testing Laboratory and also other reports submitted by government-approved private laboratories over the 'Not of Standard Quality Drugs'.

He asked the Health Secretary to ensure that all such drugs which have failed the prescribed norms should be immediately quantified and seized as per due process of law on war footing.

"No further payment is made to such companies. That all the failed drugs may be immediately identified and should be removed from the stock of all the hospitals where such drugs have been supplied so as to ensure that the general public are not administered with such 'Not of Standard Quality Drugs'," the Vigilance Secretary said.

He also asked the Health Secretary to clarify since when these drugs are being procured and supplied and how much payment is made till now to these companies and manufacturers and how much payment is pending.

"Besides this, you are requested to take possession of all the documents related to the procurement of drugs inter-alia including tender documents and files relating to the same immediately and provide the original copy of the same to the Directorate of Vigilance, on or before December 26," he wrote in his letter.

He also asked the Health Secretary to provide terms and conditions of the appointment of dealers or distributors for execution of supply in respect of above failed drugs.

The Vigilance Secretary has also sought action taken report to be submitted within next 48 Hours.

A massive row erupted in Delhi after L-G V K Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry in the matter of non-standard drugs procured and supplied in Delhi government hospitals.

According to officials, Saxena in his note to Chief Secretary mentioned that it's concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients

The L-G raised his concern over the hefty budgetary allocation in procurement as well.

The Delhi government on Saturday also hit back saying that it has already made complaint against the officer with the L-G.

The source said that Health Secretary Deepak Kumar was the officer who stopped the Farishtey Scheme.

The source also said that it had earlier gone to the Supreme Court against the officer.

