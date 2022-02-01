North-East Delhi Violence: HC grants 2 accused in elderly woman's murder case bail, 1 person denied bail

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to two accused and denied bail to another accused in a murder case of an elderly woman, Akbari Begum, in connection with the February 2020 North-East Delhi Violence case.

The Bench of Justice Subramoniam Prasad granted bail to Arun Kumar and Ravi Kumar while denying the same to Vishal Singh in an FIR 70/2020 registered at Bhajanpura police station, in the North-East district of the national capital.

Akbari, a resident of the Bhajanpura area was inside her house when a mob allegedly set it on fire, thus killing her. According to the police, during the incident, while other members of her family climbed up to the rooftop to save themselves Akbari Begum could not leave her second-floor room and climb up using the ladder due to her age. She died of suffocation.

FIR was registered under Section 302, 307, 396, 436, 147, 148 and 149 of IPC. Statements of police personnel, eyewitnesses and those who helped in dousing the fire were recorded to identify all those who were part of the rioting mob that set the house afire, said related chargesheet.

Those who have been arrested and charge-sheeted in the case include Arun Kumar, Varun Kumar, Vishal Singh, Ravi Kumar, Prakash Chand and Suraj.

At least 53 people died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in North-East Delhi in February 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

