Northeast Frontier Railway running three special trains this Chhath

By ANI | Published: October 28, 2022 01:31 PM 2022-10-28T13:31:03+5:30 2022-10-28T19:05:03+5:30

The Northeast Frontier Railway zone of Indian Railways has decided to run three pairs of special trains between Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur-Dibrugarh ...

The Northeast Frontier Railway zone of Indian Railways has decided to run three pairs of special trains between Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur-Dibrugarh and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur-New Jalpaiguri and Amritsar-Katihar to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Chhath Utsav, said Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relation Officer of NF Railway.

Special train no. 05978 (Dibrugarh - Gorakhpur) will run for one trip which left from Dibrugarh on October 27 and will reach Gorakhpur on October 29 morning. In the return direction, special train no. 05977 (Gorakhpur - Dibrugarh) will run for one trip leaving from Gorakhpur on November 1 to reach Dibrugarh the next day.

Special train no. 05777 (Gorakhpur - New Jalpaiguri) will run for one trip leaving from Gorakhpur on October 29 to reach New Jalpaiguri the next day. In the return direction, special train no. 05778 (New Jalpaiguri - Gorakhpur) will run for one trip leaving from New Jalpaiguri on October 31 to reach Gorakhpur the next day.

On the other hand, the Amritsar-Katihar train will run today.

Meanwhile, The NF Railway has also decided to run three demo passenger trains under Katihar division.

The four-day Chhath festival starts today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

