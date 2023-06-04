Northern Army commander visits forward areas in Kargil

June 4, 2023

Srinagar, June 4 General officer commander in chief (GOC-in-C) of the Army's northern command, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday visited forward and isolated posts in Ladakh's Kargil sector to review operational preparedness.

A defence ministry statement said, "He complemented & commended the troops for maintaining high morale.

"He complimented the state of readiness, displaying professionalism to meet the operational challenges in the most inhospitable weather and terrain conditions."

