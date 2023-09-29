Northern Command chief visits forward areas in Ladakh

New Delhi, Sep 29 Indian Army's Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited the forward areas along the LAC in Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops.

Army sources say that this is the second day of Lieutenant General Dwivedi's visit, during which a discussion was held with soldiers at Ground Zero located on the peaks of Ladakh.

"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command, visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness and witnessed integrated training," the Northern Command said in a post on microblogging site X.

During his visit to Ladakh, Lieutenant General Dwivedi praised the performance of the soldiers and the professionalism of the Indian Army.

He also appreciated the efforts of the soldiers in maintaining the highest standards of operational effectiveness in challenging conditions.

Lieutenant General Dwivedi reviewed the infrastructure development projects there, which aim to enhance the operational capabilities of the security forces in Shyok Valley of Ladakh.

--IANS

