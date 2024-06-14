Not able to digest defeat, Cong targeting Yediyurappa: Union Min Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, June 14 Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Friday lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka, saying that it was targeting former Chief Minister Yediyurappa as the party was unable to digest defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

Taking to social media, Minister Joshi claimed that the state government, to hide its misrule, was conspiring against the 81-year-old former CM by having a false case registered against him.

"The Congress party was defeated in the recently held general election. Unable to accept the defeat, it is indulging in using the administration according to its whims and fancies," Joshi said.

"Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara said four months ago, when the POCSO case was lodged against Yediyurappa, that the complainant was filed with malicious intent. However, after the election Congress leaders have started a new drama..." Joshi said.

Joshi further stated that Home Minister Parameshwara himself mentioned that the woman who filed the complaint had lodged more than 60 cases against various IAS, IPS officers, and politicians. "Now, with the sole intention of hiding their misrule, Yediyurappa is being targeted," said the Union Minister.

"Dragging Yediyurappa into a false case is vendetta politics. They will learn a lesson from this act," he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor