Not concerned with BJP, AAP campaigning in Himachal, says Congress MP

Congress MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Pratibha Singh on Thursday said her party is not concerned about BJP and AAP campaigning in the state ahead of the assembly election adding that it will not have an impact on the polls.

"The Congress Party in Himachal Pradesh is not worried about BJP's national president JP Nadda's roadshow and the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal's rally in Kangra district", said Pratibha Singh, wife of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Pratibha Singh added, "Congress will focus on the key issues of the public. This will not have an impact on the upcoming Assembly elections in the state even if the BJP's or AAP's national presidents' campaign."

She said, "The party has won bye-elections on the basis of key issues of the public including inflation and unemployment and the public support will continue in upcoming polls also."

According to the Mandi MP, the party will the state election because of the contribution of Virbhadra Singh as the Himachal people will remember it for centuries.

She said his contribution to schools, colleges and his concern for the upliftment of the poor will be remembered by everyone and this will help the Congress party in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Congress President, Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the Congress will be actively working in the coming days.

Hee said, "At present, the focus of the party is on the membership drive and soon big campaigns will be launched in the state. For BJP, this is the home state of its National President and now it is also a matter of JP Nadda's image after losing four bypolls in the state."

Speaking about AAP in the state, Rathore said, "There is no scope for AAP in the state in days to come."

Rathore stated that the Congress Party will form a government in the state after the assembly election.

