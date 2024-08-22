"Not Even A Seventh of Farm Loans Waived off in Telangana," BRS's KTR Slams Congress Govt

KT Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), criticized the Congress government in Telangana on Thursday for failing to fulfill its promise of waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. Speaking to ANI, KTR highlighted that, despite the Congress party’s pledge on December 9 to clear all such loans, only a fraction has been addressed.

KTR questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s claim that the loan waiver had been completed. He noted that the Deputy Chief Minister and State Finance Minister admitted that only Rs 7,000 crore of the promised Rs 49,000 crore had been disbursed. KTR expressed frustration over the discrepancy, asserting that the Chief Minister's assertion of a 100% waiver was inaccurate.

"We challenge the Congress Government to prove their claim. If any constituency can show a 100% loan waiver, we will resign from politics," KTR stated. He urged the government to announce a clear date for completing the loan waiver and fulfill their election promises, including the six guarantees they made.

The Congress had initially promised a full waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh per acre for farmers as part of their 'Warangal Rythu Declaration' before the Assembly elections. However, upon assuming power, the government divided the waiver into three instalments, causing dissatisfaction among farmers. BRS has been actively protesting at Mandal and Constituency centers, demanding an unconditional waiver for all farmers.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao also condemned the Congress government, accusing them of misleading farmers with false promises. Rao pointed out that the government failed to meet the December 9 and August 15 deadlines for the loan waiver, leaving many farmers without the promised relief.