"Not invited during Telangana Secretariat inauguration," recalls Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 : Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Thursday stated that she was not invited to the inauguration of Telangana Secretariat, which was recently inaugurated by the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad.

Soundarajan while speaking at an event in Chennai said that she was not even given an invite since the CM was ruling the state and questioned if opposition refers the president as a non-political person but why you (opposition) don't say this for Governors.

"Very recently Telangana Secretariat was built magnificently, it was inaugurated by CM. Everyone questioned whether the Governor was invited. (They said) no, since CM is ruling. Not even an invitation for that ceremony was given (to me). You (Opposition) say the President is a non-political person but why you don't say this for Governors?...," said Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

"State governments which do not respect the Governors in their respective states are shedding crocodile tears that the constitutional head has not been invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building. I was neither informed nor invited to the inauguration of the Telangana New Secretariat," said Soundarajan.

Soundarajan remarks came in the backdrop of the ongoing row over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for May 28. But opposing the inauguration at least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

