Not presented bouquet, Andhra MP leaves meeting in huff

Amaravati, Nov 3 An MP of Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party on Sunday walked out of an official meeting in Nellore after he was not offered a bouquet.

The incident occurred in Nellore during the meeting of the District Development Council at the Zilla Parishad office in the presence of Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy felt insulted when he was not offered a bouquet by the official concerned while welcoming the elected representatives at the meeting.

Nellore Rural Revenue Division Officer Pratyusha announced the names of the ministers, MLAs and others to welcome them with bouquets. She, however, missed the name of Nellore MP.

This angered Prabhakar Reddy to such an extent that he stood up and walked off the dais. Both the Ministers got down from the dais too and tried to pacify the MP but he left the Zilla Parishad office in a huff, saying he was not given due respect.

MLA Vemireddy Prashant Reddy also left the venue with the MP.

Ramnarayan Reddy found fault with the officials for the incident. He directed the Collector and senior officials to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor