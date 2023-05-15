Not received any call from party's central leadership to discuss CM's post: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post, said he has not received any call from the party's central leadership to discuss the issue.

When asked whether he will be appointed the Chief Minister, he said, I don't know. I have done whatever job was given to me. We have sent a one-line resolution to Delhi. He also said the government will be formed at an auspicious time.

Amid speculation that he has been asked to come to the national capital by the high command, he said, I have not received any call yet. Let's see. On when the new government would be formed, Shivakumar said, ''We will see an auspicious day of the week, auspicious moment and auspicious muhurta. Shivakumar is engaged in an intense competition with senior party leader Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister's post.

The Karnataka Congress Legislaure Party at its meeting on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution authorising AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the new Chief Minister of the state. In the May 10 Assembly polls to the 224-member House, the Congress won 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) 19. The results were declared on May 13.