Not taking Hubballi case as ordinary one, stringent action will be taken against culprits: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the "conspiracy and organised attack" on the Hubballi police station has been taken very seriously.

"We have not considered the Hubballi arson case as an ordinary one. The conspiracy and organised attack on the Hubballi police station has been taken very seriously. The people and organisations behind the arson would be identified and dealt with sternly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons at the Hubballi Airport, Bommai said the investigation is on to unravel the plot and the facts behind the incident. The police have already got the statements from those arrested.

With the arrest of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honval, an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader on Sunday, over 100 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the violence over a social media post in the district.

Till April 22, police registered 12 cases in which 134 arrests have so far been made.

Replying to a question that the email threats received by some of the schools have their origins in Pakistan, Bommai said, "there are instances in the past of sitting here and using the IP addresses of Dubai and Saudi Arabia. A thorough investigation has been ordered into the case. The source of the emails and the culprits involved would be identified and help would be sought from the concerned countries through the External Affairs ministry to arrest them. We will go to the bottom of the case and find the culprits."

Reacting to a video, related to the irregularities in PSI recruitment, which has gone viral, Bommai said, audio, video and new ways of fraud are coming out. CID has been asked to conduct a thorough investigation. Whoever it is, however influential and smart they may be, the guilty would be arrested and punished, he said.

Replying to a question that Divya Hanagari has not been arrested yet in the PSI recruitment case, the Chief Minister said, her institution and house have been seized. She would be arrested soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

