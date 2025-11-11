‘Not time for blame game’: Shivakumar on Red Fort blast

Bengaluru, Nov 11 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Tuesday called for caution to protect the integrity and peace in the country, asserting that this is not the time for a blame game over the blast at Red Fort in Delhi.

“This incident would not have happened had we woken up after Pulwama. I will not blame anyone because blame doesn't solve anything. The only solution is for the government to protect people and save its face. We need to save lives now,” he said on the intelligence failure.

He said that the Karnataka Home Minister is assessing the situation and has instructed increased security measures.

“We need to take steps to establish peace in the country. Congress condemns the car blast. We urge the Centre to investigate it thoroughly and punish the culprits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre said that the government stands with the families of the deceased.

“I want to ask the government of India and the Union Home Ministry why and how such an incident happened? They should also have to introspect on why they didn’t perceive the threat. Someone should take the responsibility. Why did they stop operation Sindoor in the middle? On whose instructions it was done,” said the minister.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are answerable for all these questions.

“I demand that a thorough investigation into the Red Fort blast. The culprits should be immediately arrested. The government of India should come clean on this,” he said.

The minister said that the government of India’s administration has totally collapsed, adding that there is just rhetoric and nothing else.

“They say one thing and do another. When there is no rule of law, a situation like this will arise. They have to come out with a strategy and take the opposition into confidence,” he said.

Minister Khandre said that India is a democracy and not an autocratic state.

“The government of India should come out with a proper answer to the people of India regarding the incident,” he said.

