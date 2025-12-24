Noted Hindi litterateur Vinod Kumar Shukla cremated with full state honour in Raipur

Raipur, Dec 24 Jnanpith Award recipient and Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla was cremated with full state honours at Marwari Muktidham in Raipur on Wednesday, with the Chhattisgarh government recognising his incomparable contributions that elevated the state's pride nationally and internationally.

The literary world mourned the irreparable loss of Vinod Kumar Shukla, who breathed his last on Tuesday at AIIMS Raipur.

Aged 89, Shukla succumbed to multiple organ infections and age-related ailments at 4.48 p.m. on Tuesday, marking the end of an era in contemporary Hindi literature.

Born on January 1, 1937, in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, Shukla pursued teaching as a profession but devoted his life to literary creation.

His journey began with the publication of his first poem, "Lagbhag Jaihind", in 1971. Over decades, he crafted a distinctive voice characterized by experimental yet profoundly simple writing, weaving everyday life into deep, evocative narratives.

Shula’s notable works include novels like "Neckar Ki Kamet" (adapted into a 1999 film by Mani Kaul), "Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi" (which earned him the Sahitya Akademi Award), and "Khilega To Dekhenge".

His prose and poetry instilled a new consciousness in readers, bringing Indian literature to global acclaim with translations in multiple languages.

In 2024, Shukla became the first writer from Chhattisgarh -- and the 12th in Hindi -- to receive the prestigious 59th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour, for his unparalleled creativity and unique style.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief, posting on X, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned writer Vinod Kumar Shukla ji, honored with the Jnanpith Award. For his invaluable contribution to the world of Hindi literature, he will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Shukla was admitted to AIIMS Raipur on December 2 due to breathing difficulties, later requiring ventilator support. He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat, and daughter. His unmatched legacy -- marked by natural simplicity, magical realism in the mundane, and profound humanity -- will continue to inspire generations.

As tributes pour in, Shukla's words remain etched in golden letters in literary history.

