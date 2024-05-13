‘Notes for Votes’: Voters Protest Demanding Money From Candidates on Eve of Polling in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video)

On the eve of polling in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, a group of voters staged a protest on Sunday demanding money for votes. The concept of "notes for votes" is not new in Telugu states; as inflation rose, the price of votes also rose.

Polling begins in AP for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats. Campaigning concluded on Saturday evening, but money distribution continued in some places. Voters in Sattenapalli of Palnadu district staged protests and expressed dissatisfaction on the streets.

In Sattenapally, Andhra Pradesh, voters from the 18th ward took to the streets in protest. They were upset because they did not receive the bribe money they were promised for voting.

According to the Times of India report, protesters claimed that they were promised money in exchange of votes, which they have not received. This has led to a confrontation with local leaders and has drawn attention to the broader issue of corruption within the electoral system. A political party, in its efforts to secure victory against its rival candidate in Pithapuram constituency, has allegedly resorted to unethical tactics.

The party supporters promised Rs 5,000 per vote in the Pithapuram constituency. But they gave money to a few and ignored other voters. Following this, a few women staged a protest in front of the political party's office.

The situation escalated when voters surrounded the office, accusing party leaders of failing to deliver on their promises of monetary compensation for votes. The police intervened to disperse the crowd.

Price ranges across AP in some of the constituencies:

Vijayawada East: Rs 1,000 – Rs 2,000

Vijayawada Central: Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500

Vijayawada West: Rs 1,500 – Rs 2,000

Mylavaram: Rs 1,000 - Rs 2000

Pulivendula: Rs 2,000 – Rs 3,000

Pithapuram: Rs 5,000

Mangalagiri: Rs 4,000 – Rs 6,000

Ongole: Rs 5,000

Tenali: Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500

Visakhapatnam: Rs 1,500 – Rs 5,000

Kadapa: Rs 2000 - Rs 4,000

Guntur: Rs 5,000

Nellore: Rs 3,000

Northern tip of AP (mostly rural areas): Rs 500 - 1,000