'Nothing short of a miracle': Siddaramaiah on late PM Manmohan Singh's life

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Dec 27 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday termed late Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, one of the most respected figures in Indian politics and that his life was nothing short of a miracle.

Talking to the media in Belagavi, CM Siddaramaiah said: "Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away last night (Thursday) at the age of 92. His life is nothing short of a miracle. Born in a remote village in the Punjab province of present-day Pakistan, he rose to become a globally renowned economist.”

"Dr. Manmohan Singh was one of the most renowned economists in the world. During the tenure of Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, he served as the Finance Minister for five years. During that period, he laid the foundation for liberalisation and globalisation, opening up the Indian economy to the global sphere.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that Dr Singh’s efforts resolved the economic crisis faced by the country at that time, a feat that must be remembered today.

"In 2004, when the Congress gained a majority, Sonia Gandhi refused to take the position of Prime Minister and chose Dr Manmohan Singh for the role. For 10 years, he held the reins of power in the country. He worked tirelessly and honestly to uplift the nation socially and economically. He remains one of the most honest Prime Ministers the country has ever seen,” he said.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the rarity of the late leader's honesty in politics.

"Despite holding the office of Prime Minister for a decade, he maintained his honesty and simplicity. His contributions left a lasting impact on the nation’s economy. Today, his life and work are a source of inspiration for all of us. He never exhibited the arrogance of power and was always a simple, composed, and honest politician," he said

Expressing his condolences, the Chief Minister said, “He was one of the most respected men, and his passing is a great loss to the country. I pray for strength for his family and friends to bear this grief.”

He also credited Dr Singh for envisioning and implementing the Food Security Act.

"He had the poor in mind when he enacted the law to provide food at affordable prices. Before that, there was no such legislation. After the act was implemented, I introduced a scheme to provide one kilo of rice for Re 1, which was later expanded to provide 5 kilos of rice for free and subsequently increased to 7 kilos. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing 5 kilos of rice for free, and the credit for this initiative goes to Dr Manmohan Singh,” Siddaramaiah said.

"Dr Singh always kept the poor and unemployed in mind while framing policies. I had the privilege of meeting him a few times and even invited him to Bengaluru for a talk on the state's economy."

