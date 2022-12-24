Notice served to kingpins of Srijan scam

Patna, Dec 24 The special court of CBI has served notices to Amit Prakash and Rajini Priya in connection with the infamous Srijan scam of Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Prakash is son of Manorama Devi, the mastermind of the scam, while Priya is her daughter-in-law.

Manorma Devi passed away in 2017 and after his demise, her son and daughter-in-law became the thread-holders of the scam. Both the accused are on the run ever since the scam came into the public domain.

Local police pasted the notice on three buildings located in New Vikramshila colony of Bhagalpur. The CBI, through the notice, appealed people to share the information about Prakash and Priya.

As per the earlier warrant, these two have to appear before CBI court till December 22. As they did not appear before the court, notices were issued against them.

The CBI chargesheeted 27 persons including the Prakash and Priya in connection with the scam. Majority of them are absconding.

The CBI and ED had registered four FIRs in the multi-crore scam linked with Bhagalpur-based Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti (SMVSS), a co-operative society in whose accounts large amount of government funds were allegedly fraudulently transferred.

In the scam, SMVSS and several officials of Bhagalpur district welfare association are facing charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery.

