Notice to BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Bank fraud case by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police sent a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar in Bank fraud case and asked him to appear before it for questioning tomorrow.

A case has been registered against Darekar at MRA Marg police station.

Earlier on March 25, Mumbai Session court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pravin Darekar in connection with a forged document in the Mumbai Bank Election case.

Darekar, leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council is accused of forging documents to contest polls of the Mumbai District Co-operative Society in the labour quota.

The police had filed an FIR against him on a complaint by the Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde against Darekar alleging that the latter forged certain documents to become a member of Pratigya Labour Cooperative Society.

The FIR alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy under the relevant sections of the India Penal Code was lodged on March 14 at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde.

On March 29, the Bombay High Court extended by two weeks the interim protection from arrest granted last week by a sessions court in the city to Darekar in the cheating case.

A single bench presided over by Justice Anuja Prabhudessai extended the relief granted to Darekar after he filed a plea in the HC seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

His plea for such bail was rejected by the sessions court on March 25 though its had, at the time, granted protection from arrest till March 29 so that he could approach the HC for relief.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor