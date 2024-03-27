Notorious Bihar gangster captured in Delhi after encounter

New Delhi, March 27 After a brief exchange of fire, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has nabbed a Bihar-based gangster wanted in several cases of murder, and attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said that Abhishek Kumar a.k.a Rahul Singh alias Mukhiya, who hails from Bihar's Champaran, was also in contact with some local criminals in Delhi and frequently visited the city to procure arms and ammunition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pratiksha Godara said that on March 24, information was received that Mukhiya would come to receive arms and ammunition from his contact in the Akshardham Flyover-Noida link road area.

"Accordingly, a police team was deployed at the Noida Link Road-Akshardham Flyover. At about 9:15 pm, a person was seen arriving on a motorcycle. After being identified by an informant, he was asked to surrender,” she said.

However, the accused attempted to escape and fired upon the police team.

"In self-defence, the police also fired, resulting in the accused being injured in his right leg. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment," said the DCP.

As per police, Mukhiya committed his first crime in 2006 when he, along with associate Laxmi Singh, demanded extortion money from a chemist named Anil Kumar. Upon refusal, Mukhiya and his associates murdered Anil Kumar, using an AK47 assault rifle.

"The accused and his associate Tuna Singh also murdered another person named Mantu Sharma due to a property dispute, using an AK47. Afterwards, Mukhiya handed over the AK47 to his associate Kunal Singh. Later, the weapon was recovered by the Bihar Police from Kunal Singh's possession,” said the DCP.

In 2016, Mukhiya and Tuna Singh murdered four persons. Subsequently, in 2017, accused Mukhiya and his associates murdered one person, namely Bablu Dubey, at a Bihar court due to a rivalry.

"In 2020, Mukhiya was released from jail and became involved in the politics of Motihari district," said the DCP.

