"Now Bajrangbali is with Congress": Congress leader KK Mishra on Vikram Mastal joining party

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 : The political temperature in Madhya Pradesh shot up on Saturday after a Congress leader and chairman of the state congress media department, KK Mishra said that Bajrangbali (referring to Vikram Mastal who played the role of Lord Hanuman in Anand Sagar's Ramayan serial) has reached Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee office directly from Karnataka and therefore now Bajrangbali is with Congress.

Mishra made the remark while addressing a press conference at MPCC office in the state capital along with Vikram Mastal and other senior congress leaders on Saturday.

"Bajrangbali has reached MPCC directly from Karnataka and now Bajrangbali is with the Congress party," Mishra said.

On the occasion Mastal who recently joined the Congress party in the presence of former CM Kamal Nath in Chhindwara also addressed the media persons. He mentioned the failures of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and said that the public would support the truth and the Congress.

Mastal said, "Just after the Karnataka elections, a purported morphed video went viral on social media in which Lord Hanuman could be seen saying that after Karnataka, I will go to Madhya Pradesh and help Hanuman devotee Kamal Nath. I was in the role of Lord Hanuman in that video. After seeing that video, a question arose in my mind that when the public has the feeling that Nath should get the blessings of Lord Hanuman, then I felt that I should also see the work of Kamal Nath. After that, I took membership in the Congress party in Chhindwara under the leadership of Kamal Nath."

Speaking to ANI, Mastal said, "I have not left acting. That is my profession, and the reason to join politics is only to serve the people. The way work of suppressing the voice is being done, that's why I have come into it (politics). I am coming forward for whatever errors are there in the society or in my area, be it about Maa Narmada, be it about Mahakal Lok, be it about ruining our culture, no one has spoken so I am stepping forward for that."

The actor also targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, "He (CM Chouhan) says that there is a road like New York in the state, but we need a road in India where there should be no potholes, at least vehicles can run. Cows should not roam on the road. So many accidents happen every year because of it. The government should have thought about this. You (CM Chouhan) have not been able to do it in the last 18 years, then when will you do it, how much time will it take?"

When asked about contesting the elections in the upcoming assembly polls which are scheduled to be held at the end of this year, Vikram said, "I have told Nath that I want to raise the voice of the public through the Congress party, I am a public servant, that's why I want to raise public's voice. I will do whatever Nath and the senior leader of the Congress party says to do."

Meanwhile, BJP took a jibe at Mastal's entry into the Congress office.

According to BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja, these people (Congress) are dreaming, sometimes they are forming the government on hoardings and sometimes on Twitter, now they are dependent on the artists, everything is in the air. There is only the BJP on the ground and the BJP government will be formed. He is surprised that these are the same people who banned Bajrang Dal, and denied the existence of Ram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor