Now buyers of sub-75-micron plastic bags in Bengal to face penalty

Kolkata, June 14 Not just the sellers but the buyers of sub-75-micron plastic bags in West Bengal will also be subjected to financial penalty from July 1. However, in case of the plastic cups and plates, the permissible limit of thickness has been reduced to sub-50-micron.

At the same time, the quantum of financial penalty for the buyers will be lesser than that for the seller. While, the quantum is Rs 500 for the buyers, for the sellers, the same is Rs 50.

West Bengal minister and Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim said the plastics product manufacturers in the state have already been informed about the sub-micron thickness levels for different plastic products.

"Currently, there are 1,026 plastics products manufacturers in the state and each one of them has been given proper instructions on this count," he said.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board has already fixed the sub-micron thickness limits for various plastics products that can be used in the state.

Several awareness campaign programmes have also been conducted involving different non-government organisations on this count.

However, the desired level of awareness was not achieved and hence finally, the state government included the financial penalty clause.

Recently, the West Bengal government has announced cash awards for those flagging instances of violation of environmental norms.

The boards have also involved school and college students in this environment protection drive.

