Now enjoy helicopter joyride in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Dec 28 Tourists coming to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan can watch the beauty of sand dunes not only by riding a camel in the desert but also by helicopter now.

Chairman of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Dharmendra Rathod said that with the aim of promoting tourism in Rajasthan, helicopter joyride initiative is being taken from Jaisalmer under the aegis of RTDC.

He said that with this innovation, tourists will get a chance to see the natural beauty of Jaisalmer from the sky, while employment opportunities will also be increased at the local level.

The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation launched the helicopter joyride services on Tuesday with the aim of promoting tourism.

The services started from Sam Dhani, Sam and Jaisalmer.

