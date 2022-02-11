Now I-T Department mulls action against Channi's nephew

New Delhi, Feb 11 After the Enforcement Directorate's PMLA case, the Income Tax is also mulling to lodge a case against Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

According to the sources, the probe agencies have shared information with the income tax department regarding his property details.

The sources are saying that there can be a case of disproportionate of assets against Honey. The I-T department can lodge a case under sections of the Benami Property Act.

However, as of now the agencies haven't given any official statement in this respect.

Honey was arrested during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 by the ED, which got his custody till February 8. It was later extended till February 11 and will be produced before the court during the day.

During these eight days of questioning, the ED confronted him with various documents and has recorded long statements.

On March 7, 2018 an FIR was lodged by the Punjab Police with the Rahon Police Station. The FIR was filed under sections 21(1), 4(1) of the Mines and Mineral Act read with sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of UPC. The FIR was against more than ten accused.

Bhupinder Singh Honey was not named in the Punjab Police's FIR and Kudrat Deep Singh was given a clean chit in the matter.

The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of this FIR pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab in November 2021.

