"Now they won't have courage to conduct Assembly polls in J-K": Omar Abdullah after BJP's impending defeat in Karnataka polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 : In an apparent reference to Bharatiya Janata Party's impending defeat in the Karnataka elections, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that now the BJP will not conduct Assembly polls in the Union Territory any time soon.

Taking to Twitter, the National Conference leader said, "Now there is no way BJP will have the courage to allow Assembly elections to take place in J&K any time soon #KarnatakaElectionResults."

As per the latest trends by the Election Commission, Congress has won 79 seats out of 224 and is leading in 57 constituencies.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 39 seats and is leading in 25 so far. Janata Dal (Secular) has won 14 seats and is leading in six seats. Further, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each. Also, two independent candidates won from two constituencies.

According to trends, Congress is heading for a handsome victory in Karnataka and is poised to win 136 seats.

BJP is expected to win 64 seats.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

Karnataka went to the polls on May 10 for the 224-member state assembly and saw a record polling of 72.68 per cent. A party needs 113 seats to get the majority.

