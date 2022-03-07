NSCN-KYA militants, Army engaged in encounter in Arunachal Pradesh
By ANI | Published: March 7, 2022 11:06 AM2022-03-07T11:06:55+5:302022-03-07T11:15:02+5:30
An encounter is going on between the militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) and Indian security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Monday, informed a senior army official.
An encounter is going on between the militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) and Indian security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Monday, informed a senior army official.
"A fierce gun battle between NSCN-KYA militants and the army took place at Tapu Basti area in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district last evening. Operation is still on," said a senior official of the Indian Army based in Dimapur.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app