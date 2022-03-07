NSCN-KYA militants, Army engaged in encounter in Arunachal Pradesh

An encounter is going on between the militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) and Indian security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Monday, informed a senior army official.

"A fierce gun battle between NSCN-KYA militants and the army took place at Tapu Basti area in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district last evening. Operation is still on," said a senior official of the Indian Army based in Dimapur.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

