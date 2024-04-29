NSG to submit report to CBI on explosives seized from Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, April 29 The National Security Guard (NSG) will submit a report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the nature of explosives seized from the residence of a close aide of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on April 26.

The CBI counsel informed a Basirhat sub-divisional court on Monday that the NSG has seized a bag full of explosives from Sandeshkhali for testing purposes.

He also informed the court that besides explosives, two firearms were also found in the bag.

Also on Monday, the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a special PMLA court in Kolkata that a portion of the money that Shahjahan and his associates earned from illegal land grabbing was used for purchasing firearms and ammunition.

As per the estimates of the CBI, the total value of the firearms and ammunition seized from Sandeshkhali on April 26 amounted to over Rs 40 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor