NSUI activists requesting postponement of TET exam

NSUI activists went to Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy's residence in Srinagar Colony to demand the postponement of exam. The TET exam is scheduled on June 12, but now the postponement request has been sent to the police custody.

The activists led by NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat were shifted to Banjara Hills police station on Saturday morning. The RB exam is also scheduled on June 12, to which the activists demands not to take both exams on the same dates.

"Despite seeking an appointment of the education minister several times, there was no response. When we went to submit the representation in a peaceful manner, we were taken into custody," said Venkat.