NSUI members cane-charged during protest in Indore

Bhopal, Aug 24 The members of NSUI were cane-charged by the police at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday during a protest organised by the student wing of the Congress.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) members -- around 2,000 -- staged a protest in Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, highlighting several issues including alleged delay in conducting exams, declaring results and poor evaluation of answer sheets.

The students took out a rally and then tried to forcefully enter the premises, prompting the police to use water cannons and resort to cane-charge to control the situation.

Several of them were detained by the police but released later.

"Students' issues remain unaddressed. Irregularities are also going on in the university which will also be highlighted by us," said NSUI city president Rajat Patel.

Indore-based Congress leader Shobha Oza said: "NSUI members are fighting for the rights of the students of Devi Ahilya University, but the police brutally attacked the agitators with water cannons and canes! It is shameful that the police, unable to prevent crimes, are wreaking havoc on the innocent."

