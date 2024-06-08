NSUI, SFI to intensify protests in Rajasthan against irregularities in NEET results

Jaipur, June 8 In the wake of the alleged irregularities in NEET, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders will intensify their protests in Rajasthan's Kota to demand that the NEET exam must be conducted again.

NSUI District President Vishal Mewada on Saturday launched a campaign in which student leaders of all NSUI organisations and other students protested in the colleges located in Kota.

Following the announcement of the entrance exam results on June 4, several aspirants and parents demanded an investigation, alleging irregularities and seeking clarification from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on how 67 candidates, including six from the same centre in Haryana, secured the top rank in NEET.

Mewada said that the NEET paper had been leaked but the National Testing Agency was not ready to accept it.

"The future of lakhs of students is at stake. The government's silence on such a big issue clearly shows that the government is promoting injustice by remaining silent on the issue. NTA is under suspicion because the matter of paper leak came to light, yet the exam was conducted."

He also added that the result of NEET was also released in a hurry.

"Given this, the NSUI organisation of Kota district started a protest and a campaign demanding that the exam should be conducted again. The aggrieved students should be given proper justice which they all deserve," he said.

A huge protest is also announced in Sikar on Monday by the SFI.

SFI State President Subhash Jakhar, while addressing a press conference at a private coaching institute, said that the NEET 2024 examination was conducted by NTA on May 5 across the country.

The result of NEET was set to be released on June 14 but was instead declared on June 4.

To protest the result of NEET, SFI will hold a protest outside the NTA office in Delhi on June 10 along with a protest at the Collectorate in Sikar.

Protests will also be held by the SFI at the district headquarters across the country demanding the abolition of NTA and a fair investigation into the NEET paper leak.

