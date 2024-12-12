Nupi Lal Day celebrated in Tripura, Assam & B’desh; rich tributes to Manipuri women freedom fighters

Agartala/Silchar, Dec 12 The historic ‘Nupi Lal’ (women’s war) day was observed in Tripura, Assam and Bangladesh besides in Manipur to pay rich tributes to women freedom fighters who took part in the war against colonial British actions in 1904 and 1939.

The iconic day is commemorated as the 85th Nupi (women) Lal (war) Numit (day) on Thursday.

Renowned Manipuri intellectual Raj Kumar Tarunjit Singh said that wherever the Manipur people reside in the country and abroad, the day is observed every year with great fervour and solemn activities.

“Various activities including paying of flower tributes and discussions were held on the occasion of ‘Nupi Lal’ day in Khowai in Tripura and Cachar and Nagaon districts of Assam,” Singh told the media in Agartala.

He said that they got information that the day was also observed in the Sylhet and Moulvibazar districts of Bangladesh.

The Nupi Lal or Nupee Lal is an epoch-making struggle which broke out on December 12, 1939, and fought against an extremely exploitative form of socio-economic and political system perpetrated by the combined feudalistic-colonial rule in Manipur.

The day’s main function was held in the Nupee Lal Memorial complex and Ghanapriya Women’s College in Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Biswajit Singh addressed the functions and highlighted the significance of the day.

In the Nupi Lal Ningshing Lamjel, a commemorative run honouring the historic Nupi Lal struggle, more than 1500 women of different ages participated in Imphal.

The run commenced at the Nupi Lal Complex in Imphal and concluded at Singjamei, attracting participants from diverse regions of the state.

On December 12, 1939, a large number of women stormed the state Durbar Office asking for immediate stoppage of rice export, in which around 21 women were seriously injured by the bayonets and butts of the soldiers' weapons.

The first women's agitation was triggered by the action of Colonel Maxwell in July 1904 to reintroduce the abolished Lallup System, wherein men were required to perform free labour for 10 days after every 30 days.

After the bungalows of two British officials were burnt down in 1904, Maxwell temporarily reintroduced the Lallup System to rebuild them.

This move proved a misstep as the women rose up in unison to protest against the injustice of forced labour.

After the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891, Manipur came under direct British rule till 1907, when the administration was handed over to Raja Churachand Singh and his durbar.

However, a British political agent was employed to oversee the functioning of the region and had powers over the royal durbar. This had major implications for the economy and trade of Manipur.

