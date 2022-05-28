NW India, Central India to see mercury rise, rain elsewhere

New Delhi, May 28 Even as half the country is receiving pre-monsoon showers, the plains of northwest India and large parts of central India are set to witness a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest India during next three days while gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of central India during next two days," the IMD bulletin said

However, it added that: "No significant heat wave conditions are very likely over the country during next five days."

The southern peninsular region is already in the countdown mode to welcome the southwest monsoon while east and NE India too are witnessing rainfall.

Under the influence of westerly winds from Arabian Sea over the south peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep Islands and isolated rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe till June 1 and over Lakshadweep on May 30.

The IMD warned that squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next five days, over southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area along and off south Kerala coast and Comorin area on May 29 and 30 and over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining north Gujarat coast on May 28 and 29. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Under the influence of a trough in westerlies and southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 30 and 31, over Arunachal Pradesh on June 1, over Assam and Meghalaya till June 1 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on May 29, 31, and June 1, the IMD said.

