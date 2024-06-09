Oath Ceremony for BJP Government in Odisha Delayed Amid Uncertainty Over Chief Minister

The swearing-in ceremony for Odisha's inaugural BJP government has been rescheduled from June 10 to June 12, as confirmed by party leaders Jatin Mohanty and Vijaypal Singh Tomar. Mohanty cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prior commitments as the reason for the postponement. Modi's engagements include his own swearing-in ceremony and meetings with party MPs on consecutive days.

The first legislature party meeting for newly elected members is now scheduled for June 11. Despite earlier assurances during the election campaign, the decision to change the date was made on Sunday. Amidst the delay, uncertainty lingers over the selection of the new chief minister. Suresh Pujari, a senior BJP leader and recently elected MLA, traveled to New Delhi, sparking speculation about his candidacy. Pujari's supporters believe his visit indicates discussions with central leaders regarding the top post.

However, the BJP central leadership has yet to finalize any candidate. Odisha party unit president Manmohan Samal advised reporters to await clarity on the matter for another two days.