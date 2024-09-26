October Bank Holiday: Banks Closed for 15 Days This Month; Check the Holiday List

In October 2024, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days. However, the specific holidays will vary depending on the festivals celebrated in different states. It’s essential to prepare for any important banking tasks ahead of time, as bank holidays can lead to confusion in financial transactions. October is a festive month, featuring celebrations like Diwali, Dussehra, and Durga Puja.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays in October will be influenced by these festivals across various states and cities. Key holidays include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali, along with regular weekends (Saturdays and Sundays). Additionally, certain states may observe extra holidays.

Also Read: October Heat 2024: What You Need to Know and How to Protect Yourself

Bank Holidays in October 2024

October 2, 2024: All states will observe a holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

October 3, 2024: Navratri begins, along with Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. Schools, colleges, offices, and banks in Madhya Pradesh and other regions will remain closed.

October 6, 2024: Sunday.

October 10, 2024: Maha Saptami. Many states will have a government holiday.

October 11, 2024: Maha Navami will be a holiday in Madhya Pradesh and across the country.

October 12, 2024: Dussehra (Vijayadashami). All government offices, banks, schools, and colleges will be closed.

October 13, 2024: Sunday.

October 17, 2024: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Kanti Bihu will be holidays in various states.

October 20, 2024: Sunday.

October 26, 2024: Banks will be closed.

October 27, 2024: Sunday.

October 29, 2024: Voluntary holiday for Diwali.

October 30, 2024: Another voluntary holiday.

October 31, 2024: Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will also be observed as holidays.

If you have banking-related tasks during these holidays, consider utilizing digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs. If you need to complete any urgent bank work, plan to visit your bank on days other than the holidays.