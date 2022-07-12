Odisha: 3 killed as car hits auto-rickshaw, bike

Bhubaneswar, July 12 Three persons were killed and five sustained grievous injuries after a speeding car rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a bike on Bolangir-Sonepur national highway in Odisha's Sonepur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Badabahali Chhak around 6.30 a.m. when the speeding car of a police inspector hit the auto-rickshaw, stationed on the road as its driver was conversing with the bike rider.

At least eight persons were travelling from Balangir to Sonepur in the three-wheeler for selling vegetable seedlings.

While three persons died on the spot, five others were seriously injured in the accident, the police said.

Following the incident, locals blocked the NH demanding arrest of the driver and compensation for the victims.

Later, they withdrew their protest after getting assurance from the local administration.

All the deceased people have been identified to be residents of Raghpalli area of Balangir district.

The injured persons have been admitted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Sonepur and Balangir medical college, sources said.

The car belonged to Snigdharani Suna, an inspector posted in Sundargarh district, said Sonepur SP Amresh Kumar Panda.

Snigdharani's uniform was also found from the car.

It seems that the Snigdharani was travelling in the car while the vehicle was driven by driver. They fled the spot after the accident, he said.

"We have already informed her (the inspector's) posting authority -Rourkela SP, DIG Rourkela. We will nab the car driver soon," Panda assured.

The district administration will ensure that the families of the deceased get compensation at the earliest, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also ordered to provide free treatment to the injured.

