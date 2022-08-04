Odisha: 6 detained in a minor's rape case
By ANI | Published: August 4, 2022 06:22 AM 2022-08-04T06:22:38+5:30 2022-08-04T06:30:08+5:30
As many as six persons were detained for allegedly raping a minor in Sambalpur, said the officials on Tuesday.
As many as six persons were detained for allegedly raping a minor in Sambalpur, said the officials on Tuesday.
The incident came to light when the police received a call regarding the incident.
The medical examination of the victim has been conducted.
"We came to know about a girl who was found lying unconscious near a food joint. The PCR rushed to the spot. She had allegedly been raped by four men. A medical examination was conducted. FIR lodged. 6 accused detained," informed the police.
Further investigations are underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app