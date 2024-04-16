Odisha Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases List of 21 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Odisha assembly elections on Tuesday, April 16. The list includes 21 names, including Dilip Ray, Sanjali Murmu, and Akhil Chandra Naik.

Earlier, the party re-nominated 17 of its 22 sitting MLAs in the state while announcing the list of candidates for 112 of the 147 Assembly constituencies. The party dropped one legislator, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, from the Brahmagiri constituency in the Puri district and fielded his niece Upasana.

Check Names:

BJP releases its list of 21 candidates for the Odisha Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ZbHczZINaQ — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded two octogenarian candidates for the state Assembly polls. The BJD has fielded over 80-year-old Ramesh Chandra Chyaupatnaik from the Berhampur assembly seat in Ganjam district, from where he was elected five times in a row till 2014.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 for 21 seats, and the result will be declared on June 4, 2024.