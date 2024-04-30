Odisha Assembly Election 2024: CM Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination Paper From Hinjili Assembly Segment

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister and president of the Biju Janata Dal, Naveen Patnaik, officially filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Odisha assembly elections. He filed his candidacy from the Hinjili constituency located in Ganjam district.

Accompanied by ministers and party leaders, including his trusted aide V K Pandian, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arrived at the sub-collector's office in Chhatrapur. There, he formally submitted his nomination papers for the sixth consecutive time, vying for re-election from the Hinjili assembly constituency.

Patnaik has earlier been elected as a legislator from the Hinjili assembly segment five times in a row since 2000. Hinjili falls within the Aska Lok Sabha constituency and is scheduled to participate in the electoral process on May 20th. Along with Hinjili, Patnaik, this time will also contest from the Kantabanji assembly segment in Bolangir district.