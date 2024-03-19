Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Special Relief Commissioner Asks District Collectors To Prepare for Likely Heatwave Conditions During Polls

With the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections coinciding with the peak summer season, the state's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed district collectors to formulate contingency plans and implement precautionary measures to address potential heatwave conditions during the polls.

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the polling process in Odisha across four phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1, encompassing both the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections.

In a letter addressed to district collectors, SRC Satyabrata Sahu said the necessity for proactive measures by district administrations, considering the multitude of rallies expected to take place in light of the upcoming elections.

The approach should be provisioning of drinking water, temporary shelter, rescheduling of working hours, rescheduling of timing of schools/ public educational institutions and providing better medical emergency services and public health, and others to reduce the negative impact of extreme heatwave conditions, Sahu said.

In case of any untoward situation, it should be promptly brought to the attention of the undersigned (SRC) for immediate intervention," stated SRC Satyabrata Sahu in the letter. Meanwhile, Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) N B Dhal mentioned that district collectors, who also serve as district election officers, have been instructed to address concerns regarding heatwaves and extreme heat conditions both within and outside polling stations.

According to sources from the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), the maximum temperature in Odisha during the month of May is expected to range between 39 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius in various parts of the state, especially in the western region.



