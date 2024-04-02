Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases List of 112 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) released the list of 112 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Odisha on Tuesday, April 2. Assembly elections in Odisha will be held in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1. Nomination filing dates vary per phase, with the last phase having nominations until May 14 and withdrawal by May 17.

The party's state unit president, Manmohan Samal, will contest from Chandabali, while its former chief, Suresh Pujari, an MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha, will fight from Brarajarajnagar.

The assembly poll results will be announced on June 1st, along with the Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission on March 16, 2024, announced the dates for the assembly elections in Odisha.

Check Names Here:

In the 2019 elections, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a comfortable victory with 112 out of 147 seats, while BJP and Congress managed to secure 23 and nine seats respectively.

The Odisha Assembly has 147 seats. A party needs at least 74 seats to form the government. The tenure of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 24 June 2024. Patnaik has been at the helm of the state since 2000. The BJP and the BJD were in talks for an alliance but the negotiations fell through over seat-sharing arrangement.