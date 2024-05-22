Odisha Assembly Issues Showcause Notices to 4 MLAs for Party Switching from BJD to BJP

May 22, 2024

The Odisha assembly took action by issuing showcause notices to four BJD MLAs, prompting them to justify why they should not face disqualification over allegations of defection. The notices were served to Nimapada MLA Samir Ranjan Dash, Hindol legislator Simarani Nayak, Athamallik MLA Ramesh Sai, and Soro legislator Parshuram Dhada by Assembly Secretary Dasarathi Satapathy.

All the sitting MLAs have been asked to reply by May 27. The four legislators had resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after the party denied tickets to them in the ensuing elections and joined opposition BJP.

Previously, the Odisha assembly had taken the decision to disqualify two BJD MLAs, Arabinda Dhali from Jayadev and Premananda Nayak from Telkoi constituencies, following their resignation from the party.

