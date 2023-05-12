Odisha Assembly speaker Arukha, two cabinet ministers resign, cite personal reasons

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 12 : Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two cabinet ministers resigned from their respective posts citing personal reasons on Friday, said official sources.

According to the sources, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh sent his resignation to Deputy Speaker Raj Kant Singh.

Soon after Speaker sent his resignation, two Cabinet Ministers namely Samir Ranjan Sash and Srikant Sahu also resigned, as per official sources.

Samir Ranjan Sash was the Minister of State in the Ministry of School and Mass Education while Srikant Sahu handled the Ministry of Labour in the state.

The sources added that the resigned leaders will be given orgzational responsibility in Biju Janta Dal ahead of General Election next year.

