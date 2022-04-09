Odisha: Bhubaneswar-based NGO providing shelter to animals amid soaring temperatures

The Animal Welfare Trust Ekmara (AWTE), a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Bhubaneswar, has made special arrangements for protecting the animals from the scorching sun and continuously increasing temperatures.

The animal shelter being run by the NGO constitutes about 200 animals including 120 rescued and abandoned dogs, two camels, various stray cattle, chickens, and Indian and exotic birds.

"We started this shelter in 2015 and got it officially registered in 2016. There are around 200 animals in this shelter," Purbi Patra, founder of AWTE told ANI.

The NGO has put up artificial sheds and spread haze and green nets after painting them with temperature-reducing paints.

"For preventing these animals from the scorching heat, especially in the noon, we have kept drinking water for them at every place and sprinkle water for keeping their electrolyte balanced and preventing them from dehydration," Patra said.

"We have also installed coolers, fans, and AC in one room and also provide summer special food to the animals. We have kept water everywhere in the shelter," she added.

Speaking about the voltage and electricity fluctuation in the remote location, Patra affirmed that they have installed a heavy-duty stabilizer in the AWTE so that these electronics keep functioning properly and the animals do not get to bear the heat.

Patra also spoke about the AWTE led project Boond, under which they contact people who can take responsibility for feeding the stray animals around their residences.

"Under this project, since 2017, we are providing the responsible citizens with cement bowls and try to encourage people for coming forward for this noble cause," she said.

The NGO's founder also mentioned their working style, adhering to which they rescue sick and abandoned animals from different locations and feed them until they are healthy again.

Once they are healthy, they (NGO) declare them available for free-of-cost adoption, added Patra.

( With inputs from ANI )

