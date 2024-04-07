Odisha BJP Vice President Lekhasri Samantsinghar Resigns, Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Ahead of Lok Sabha Election many people switched to other parties. In BJP also many people came in while in Odisha BJP got big blow as Odisha's Lekhasri Samantasinghar BJP Vice President resigned from the party's primary membership on Sunday. Shortly after resigning, Lekhasri Samantasinghar joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). While resigning, she expressed her unwavering commitment and dedicated service to the party for the past decade. Worked sincerely to take the party forward. Also, Mr. Samantasinghar has said in his resignation letter that blood and sweat have been shed.

Earlier on Saturday, former minister Raghunath Mohanty had resigned from BJP. Raghunath Mohanty was the MLA of Basta Assembly Constituency in Baleshwar District for five consecutive terms from 1990 to 2009. He has sent his resignation to Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal. It is said that Raghunath Mahanty will once again join Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal. He was also involved in the same party before this.

The way leaders are leaving the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is a clear indication of the internal strife within the BJP in Odisha. Questions are being raised on the unity and leadership of the party. Meanwhile, Lekhasri Samantasinghar's resignation from the party is said to be not a good sign for the party. It is being said that this is an alarm bell for BJP in Odisha.

On one hand, BJP is trying hard to strengthen the party in Odisha. BJP is busy strengthening its position in the upcoming elections. At the same time, dissatisfaction among party elites is a big challenge for them. This can affect elections as well as party unity.

