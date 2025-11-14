Odisha: BJP's Jay Dholakia leads in Nuapada bypoll

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jay Dholakia is leading by over 43,000 votes against his nearest rival, Snehangini Chhuria of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), after 13 rounds of counting for the Nuapada Assembly constituency.

Dholakia has secured 63,522 votes, while Chhuria has received 20,288 votes after 13 rounds of counting.

Congress nominee and tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi has secured 20,103 votes.

Speaking to media persons, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said, "It was apparent the common people of Nuapada were wanting a change in the constituency and giving the Bharatiya Janata Party a chance. Today's trend is reflecting this mood of the people of Nuapada."

He further added that people's faith in the BJP has increased as various promises made by the state government and by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been implemented on the ground over the last couple of years.

Samal claimed that the people of Nuapada campaigned for the BJP as its star campaigners.

He said the people of Nuapada believed that voting for the BJP would ensure the region's all-round development and help resolve its basic problems.

The state BJP president alleged that the previous BJD and Congress governments had failed to take any steps to address issues such as bonded labour, the problems faced by Kendu leaf pluckers, the absence of industries in the area, and the lack of tourism development in the region.

Targeting the opposition over allegations of election manipulation and distribution of money, Samal said that the BJP had faced defeat in elections on several occasions since its inception, but never made such accusations.

He advised the opposition parties to introspect and identify the reasons behind their "losses".

Samal further said that if opposition parties notice any unlawful activities during the election process, they should approach the appropriate authorities instead of making baseless allegations in public.

