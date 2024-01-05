Odisha Blast: Three Army Jawans Injured in IED Explosion in Kandhamal District

Three jawans were injured on Friday, January 5, as an improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been planted by Maoist activists, exploded at Batepanga forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district, according to a PTI report quoting a police officer. The injured security personnel belonged to the elite Special Operation Group (SOG). The incident occurred when an SOG team was conducting a combing operation following a tip-off regarding the movement of Maoists in the area.

''All three jawans have suffered minor injuries and have rejoined the operation after receiving first aid,'' said IG Operations, Dev Dutta Singh, to PTI. Boudh Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad mentioned that the operation has intensified as it is suspected that the red rebels were in the forest.

On December 23 last year, an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists took place at Nalikumbha forest in the Manmunda area in Boudh district.