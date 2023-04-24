Odisha Cabinet approves extension of sponsorship agreement of Indian Hockey Teams from 2023 to 2033

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 24 : Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved the extension of the sponsorship agreement of Indian Hockey Teams for 10 years from 2023 to 2033.

The State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal for the extension of the sponsorship agreement of both the Men and Women Indian National Hockey Teams (Senior and Junior) for a further period often 10 years i.e., from 2023 to 2033.

The government of Odisha have been the official sponsor of both the Men's and Women's National Hockey Teams since 2018. This support is going to be a significant step towards the growth and development of Hockey in India.

Earlier, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. (OMC) had entered into an agreement with Hockey India, after due Government approval, for sponsorship of the Indian Hockey Teams (Men/Women, Senior/Junior) for a period of 5 years from 2018 to 2023. Based on a request from President Hockey India for an extension of the Agreement, OMC Ltd. had sought approval from the Government which got the Cabinet nod on Monday.

OMC has now committed to the sponsor for a further period of ten years i.e., from February 1, 2023, to January 31, 2033, and a total amount of Rs. 434.12 crores (excluding applicable taxes) will be released by OMC to Hockey India during this period.

The government of Odisha have been a key promoter of the sport of Hockey and the State's partnership with Hockey India has played a crucial role in the revival of the sport in the country. The achievements by both the Teams at the Tokyo Olympics where the Men's Team won a bronze medal after 41 years and the Women's team reached the semi-finals for the first time have been significant realisations.

Hockey, is a widely popular sport among the youth in Odisha, with this decision, Government aims to provide a further boost to the sport and attract more young players towards the sport, which will help in the creation of a strong pipeline of talent in the State. Further, there will be a consolidation of the brand visibility of "Odisha" as a "Global hub for Hockey", thereby contributing to the sport, business, and tourism sector in the State. India has a rich hockey legacy. With the support of the Odisha Government, Hockey India can build on this legacy and help the country regain its position as a hockey powerhouse.

