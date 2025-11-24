Odisha cabinet approves key amendments to recruitment rules

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 The Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved three proposals of the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department during a meeting held at the Lok Seva Bhawan here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Briefing the media persons, Additional Chief Secretary Surendra Kumar informed that the first proposal approved by the Cabinet pertains to amendments in the Combined Higher Secondary Level and Specialist Recruitment Examination Rules.

Under this, the post of Junior Forensic Assistant, which falls under the State Forensic Science Laboratory of the Home Department, has been included in Schedule I.

With this addition, Schedule I now consists of 12 posts, which will be examined together through a combined test.

The second proposal relates to amendments in the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination Rules for Group B and Group C posts under different state cadre services. Four new posts have been added to Schedule-I, taking the total number of posts to be examined together to 34.

The third proposal concerns amendments in the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination Rules for Group-B and Group-C posts under the Special Sports and Services Rules, 2022.

As per the amendment, four posts have been removed from the existing schedule, while certain posts have been merged or shifted to other examinations. This includes the post under the Small Savings Department and two uniformed posts, including the Dog Squad position under the Police Department.

Kumar also highlighted that the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission, approved by the Cabinet last Friday, will henceforth conduct recruitment for these uniformed posts.

In total, 14 new posts have been added and four posts removed, making 25 posts part of Schedule-I, all of which will be recruited through a single examination.

“These changes will streamline the recruitment process and bring greater efficiency to the system,” Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor