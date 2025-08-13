Odisha Cabinet approves proposal for construction of world-class MRO facility in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 The Odisha Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the establishment of a world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, marking a major move to position Odisha as a key hub for aviation services in the region.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state Cabinet held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

According to an official statement issued by the Odisha government, "this will be the first major MRO facility in eastern India and a key milestone under the Odisha government's vision to strengthen civil aviation infrastructure through the B-MAAN (Building Management of Aviation Assets and Network) scheme."

The Odisha Cabinet also approved a special package of additional incentives -- over and above the provisions under the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR), 2022, to attract private sector participation in the capital-intensive MRO sector.

"Following a rigorous evaluation process, M/s Air Works India (Engineering) Private Limited, India's oldest and largest third-party MRO provider, has been selected as the anchor investor to establish and operate the facility. The Commerce and Transport Department will oversee the implementation, while the High-Power Committee on Aviation will facilitate project rollout and monitoring," the government said.

Highlighting the future prospects of the MRO industry, the state government noted that the exponential rise in the aviation sector presents a strong case for the development of the MRO industry.

The NITI Aayog report mentions that the MRO industry in India is expected to reach $4 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate of 8.9 per cent.

In another significant decision, the state Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the proposal of the Odisha Cooperation department regarding the setting up of "Model Mandi" across the state.

These Model Mandis are designed to provide seamless and efficient platforms for farmers, traders and other stakeholders by integrating all essential marketing activities under one roof, with upgraded infrastructure and digital systems.

"The main objective of the scheme is to develop an efficient agri-marketing ecosystem by providing integrated and modern agri-marketing infrastructure, promoting transparency in agricultural trade, facilitating direct market linkages, utilising updated technological know-how, so that ultimately, farmers can fetch better prices for their produce," government sources said.

These model mandis will have modern storage space, raised concrete drying platforms, cover sheds, quality testing kiosks, cooling chambers, farmers' rest-sheds, clean toilets, separate facilities for women farmers, eateries/canteens, vending zones, bank branches and ATMs, proper vehicle parking space, electronic weigh bridges, retail outlets relevant to the farming community waste disposal facility, etc.

In the first phase, the 38 existing mandis have been identified for this purpose across all the 30 districts of the state.

The 38 proposed model mandis include 14 large, 17 medium and seven small mandis.

Another 62 mandis will be developed as model mandis and the process of identification has already started.

“These model mandis will be developed by Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd. (OBCC). Odisha State Agricultural Marketing Board (OSAM Board) will monitor the progress by establishing a Project Monitoring Cell and obtaining services of any professional agency, if required," government sources added.

The state Cabinet approved the sanction for funding of the implementation of LED public street lighting project in 110 Urban Local Bodies in Odisha at a cost of Rs 350 crore from the Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.

Several other key proposals also got the approval of the state Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday.

